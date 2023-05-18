Anchorage police investigating homicide in Mountain View neighborhood

FastCast daily digital headlines for Thursday, May 18, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Mountain View neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news alert on the APD website, officers were called to the 400-block of Mumford Street in response to reports of a shooting at 12:17 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the body of an adult man outside.

Members of the Crime Scene Team are still processing evidence at the scene, and Mumford Street is closed between Thompson Avenue and Peterkin Avenue. Those with information about the case can contact APD dispatch at 3-1-1.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DOC 18 people in custody in 2022. Of those deaths seven were a result of...
‘I love you’: A grandson dies by suicide in DOC custody
It's an Alaskan tradition to get everyone excited for the summer fishing season - the first,...
Fit for a king: First Copper River king salmon of season arrives in Anchorage
Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Man convicted in Anchorage murder of man found in tote
Seward Highway file
Rollover crash closes Seward Highway for over an hour
Flooding in Glennallen on May 16, 2023.
‘Just water everywhere’: Glennallen residents react to massive flooding

Latest News

Dan Gensel is pictured here in an undated photo at the KSRM studios.
Longtime Kenai sports radio voice, championship coach, dies at 66
An undated photos of a class taking place inside the IHC in Utqiaġvik, Alaska.
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Touring the Iñupiat Heritage Center at the top of the world
Roadtrippin' 2023: Visiting Alaska's first newspaper in Sitka
Managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple