Anchorage police investigating homicide in Mountain View neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Mountain View neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news alert on the APD website, officers were called to the 400-block of Mumford Street in response to reports of a shooting at 12:17 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the body of an adult man outside.

Members of the Crime Scene Team are still processing evidence at the scene, and Mumford Street is closed between Thompson Avenue and Peterkin Avenue. Those with information about the case can contact APD dispatch at 3-1-1.

