Director of Maintenance and Operations departs City Hall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another high-ranking staff member has announced their departure from Anchorage’s City Hall.

Director of Maintenance and Operations Saxton Shearer submitted his resignation, the office of Mayor Dave Bronson announced in a press release.

Shearer was appointed to the role of Maintenance and Operations director by the mayor in 2021 after working in the private sector as a military construction project manager.

One of the large projects undertaken by the Shearer-led department was the remediation of a landslide near Eagle River in March 2022. Mayor Dave Bronson commended that work.

“Saxton has been a steady and tremendous asset to our team. His work on the Hiland Avalanche stands out as a highlight during his time with us. I wish him nothing but the best in his career going forward,” Bronson said.

The city said it is actively recruiting a replacement for Shearer and did not indicate his final date of employment.

