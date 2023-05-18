Director of Maintenance and Operations departs City Hall

FastCast daily digital headlines for Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another high-ranking staff member has announced their departure from Anchorage’s City Hall.

Director of Maintenance and Operations Saxton Shearer submitted his resignation, the office of Mayor Dave Bronson announced in a press release.

Shearer was appointed to the role of Maintenance and Operations director by the mayor in 2021 after working in the private sector as a military construction project manager.

One of the large projects undertaken by the Shearer-led department was the remediation of a landslide near Eagle River in March 2022. Mayor Dave Bronson commended that work.

“Saxton has been a steady and tremendous asset to our team. His work on the Hiland Avalanche stands out as a highlight during his time with us. I wish him nothing but the best in his career going forward,” Bronson said.

The city said it is actively recruiting a replacement for Shearer and did not indicate his final date of employment.

