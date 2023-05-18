Hawaii pays tribute to Alaska as Hōkūleʻa canoe prepares to launch from Juneau for 4-year voyage

The Polynesian sailing canoe Hokule'a has arrived in Juneau, where it is preparing for a massive voyage around Pacific — its biggest yet.
By Elinor Baty
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From the migration of North Pacific humpback whales to the cultural beliefs Native Hawaiians and Alaska Natives share, the two states that stand alone from the Lower 48 have a special connection.

It’s a connection that is being celebrated this week, as the Hawaiian Voyaging Canoe Hōkūleʻa sits in Juneau, preparing to launch on a four-year voyage around the Pacific. The upcoming voyage is called Moananuiākea, meaning a voyage for Earth.

As Hawaii News Now reporter Mahealani Richardson found, the canoe’s connection to Alaska is strong.

In 1990, the Polynesian Voyaging Society had a plan to build a canoe using indigenous materials. But because the Koa forests of Hawaii were too depleted, they turned to Alaska for help. It was in Ketchikan that two 400-year-old spruce trees were chopped down and donated for the cause, providing the materials to build the Hawai’iloa canoe.

“Kicking off in Alaska is really a way to say ‘mahalo’ and thank you to our brothers and sisters in Alaska,” Richardson said.

Hōkūleʻa will sail along the Alaskan coastline before embarking on a four-year voyage around the pacific this summer.(KTUU)

