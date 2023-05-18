Kaktovik numerals preserve Iñupiaq culture through mathematics

Kaktovik numerals preserve Iñupiaq culture through mathematics
By Georgina Fernandez
May. 17, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In her New England home, Maggie Pollock flips through a booklet of her pictures, transporting her back to the 1990s in Utqiagvik.

“I think we are doing a science experiment with how many drops of water goes into a penny,” Pollock said as she points out one of her students.

Pollock spent five years teaching in the North Slope Borough. Two of those years were spent working as an Iñupiaq immersion teacher. During her time teaching in Utqiagvik, Pollock used the Kaktovik numerals system when teaching her students mathematics.

“They are the numerals that William Charles Barkley and his middle school students created in Kaktovik,” Pollock said.

Kaktovik numerals are based off of the traditional Iñupiaq oral counting system in which people use their hands and feet to count. Unlike Arabic numerals that are based on 1 though 10, the Kaktovik numerals are based on 1 through 20.

Pollock said this way of learning is beneficial for students who learn best hands-on. At the same time, this method of mathematics helps preserve Alaska Native culture.

“It’s very important to teach the Iñupiaq numerals because the kids hear it at home, the language,” Pollock said. “And they can relate to the numbers at home. And when you teach them at school, it’s easier for them to learn math.”

Something Pollock said is important and now she is watching her daughter Annauk Olin do the same.

“And now she is teaching (Iñupiaq) as we speak, with bilingual teachers from the Northwest Arctic (Borough) School District,” Pollock said.

Olin is also passing on the language to her children, helping to ensure Iñupiaq is preserved for the coming generations.

“It fulfills my heart that she is teaching and learning the language to make sure that our language doesn’t disappear,” Pollock said.

