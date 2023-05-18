In landmark visit, First Lady Jill Biden heads to Bethel, touting Administration’s broadband internet efforts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - First Lady Jill Biden was in western Alaska on Wednesday, marking the first visit by a sitting First Lady of the United States to Bethel.

As part of a visit by federal officials, Biden – along with members of the Biden-Harris Administration and others – was in town touting efforts to improve broadband internet access in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region.

“I got to know this incredible state a bit better,” Biden said, “I saw how the bonds of family and friendship, of tribes and tradition, it was just beautiful.

“Everybody just knows everybody else,” she laughed. “I saw really how acutely you are all connected to the natural world around you, from the migration of salmon, to the cycles of the sun. And yet, I also learned about the challenges you face, and how communities in rural areas, like this one, often feel unseen and underappreciated for their unique contributions to the country.”

Speaking from Bethel High School, and after being greeted by Alaska First Lady Rose Dunleavy and Bethel Mayor Rose Henderson, Biden focused in large part about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – which was signed into law by her husband in November of 2021 – and the ongoing efforts to funnel money allocated in that bill into Alaska.

“I took all of your stories, really, home with me,” Biden said. “And I told them to my husband, Joe, and he listened. And that’s why he and his administration worked with your representatives in Congress to invest overl $100 million here in the YK Delta, and even more statewide, so that you can bring affordable, faster, more reliable internet to Alaska.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan piece of federal legislation, was designed to provide new funding for infrastructure projects across America. Broadband is one of the many projects listed in the bill, which also includes improvements to roads, bridges, railways, airports, water infrastructure and more, all across the country. Approximately $65 billion was dedicated within the bill “to help ensure that every American has access to reliable high-speed internet,” according to the White House.

While progress is a process, Rep. Mary Sattler-Peltola, (D) Alaska, who originally hails from Bethel and was elected to her first full term in the U.S. House in November, said she was thankful to have Biden in town. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland joined in on the visit to Bethel in person as well, marking her second trip to the state in an official capacity and her first since the withdrawal of a Trump-era land exchange between the Department of the Interior and King Cove Corp., which would’ve facilitated the development of a road in that area.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski, (R) Alaska, and Dan Sullivan, (R) Alaska, were not in attendance Wednesday.

Murkowski’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment. Sullivan’s office shared a written statement on his behalf, saying that he is happy to see federal officials taking the time to visit rural communities but hopes that the Biden Administration listens to Alaskans and understands how national policies affect the state.

“I hope the First Lady and Secretary Haaland take the time to listen to Alaskans who have been harmed by the Biden administration’s policies,” he said, adding that Haalan’s last visit was in the lead-up to her reversal of the land exchange that Sullivan said “would have provided King Cove residents life-saving medical care access.”

“In total, there have been 48 executive orders and actions singularly targeting Alaska under the Biden Administration,” Sullivan continued. “Many of these were done without any consultation from Alaskans. The Biden Administration needs to do better and listen to the people of Alaska.”

As for the first lady, she is set to join Pres. Joe Biden in Japan for the Group of 7 Summit in Hiroshima, which begins May 19.

