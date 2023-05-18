Legislature regular session adjourns, will meet in special session Thursday

FastCast daily digital headlines for Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Just hours after the Alaska Senate passed an amended version of the state operating budget, the House adjourned without voting to concur on the budget and both will meet again in special session to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

A press release sent from the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy called on the legislature to resolve the budget to maintain stability for Alaskans.

“Unfortunately, the House and Senate could not agree on an operating and capital budget and other important pieces of legislation. The people of Alaska need stability to ensure that necessary state services are funded,” Dunleavy said. “As a result, I’m calling a special session so the House and Senate can continue working together to arrive at a base operating budget that will provide for state government and essential services.

The governor made the call to open the 30-day special session shortly after the House adjourned. The call is limited to discussions of HB 39, the bill that defines expenditures of the 2024 fiscal year budget.

“I have faith in the legislature that an operating budget can be completed and passed in short order,” Dunleavy said.

This is a developing story.

