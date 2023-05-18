Man convicted in Anchorage murder of man found in tote

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One of two men charged after a body was found in a tote in an Anchorage garage last year has been convicted of murder.

Daniel Alex Rocero, 46, was convicted on Wednesday of second-degree murder, manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, according to a news release from the Department of Law.

Police were called to a home on March 20 of 2022 after being notified by officers with the Pretrial Enforcement Division that their client 27-year-old Keenan Wegener’s ankle monitor had not moved in two days.

Wegener’s body was later found inside a tote located in the home’s garage.

On March 21, Rocero and another man, Adam D. Pringle, were arrested in connection with the case.

Sentencing for Rocero is scheduled for Sept. 21. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 99 years.

According to court records, Pringle is still on trial.

