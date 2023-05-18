Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Point Hope

POINT HOPE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Point Hope on Wednesday, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

Around 12:30 p.m., troopers learned that a North Slope Borough Police Department officer shot a man and asked for an investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said Robert Nash, 40, of Point Hope, had been shooting a rifle at people and buildings in the city.

A North Slope Borough police officer responded to Point Hope — a community of approximately 830 on the Chukchi Sea coast — and found Nash outside of the town, still armed with a rifle, according to the dispatch.

The officer told Nash to drop the gun but he refused and pointed it at the officer, according to the dispatch. The officer shot Nash in response.

Nash was given medical care at the Point Hope clinic but died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident and once that is complete, it will also be reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.

