Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Point Hope

FastCast daily digital headlines for Thursday, May 18, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT HOPE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Point Hope on Wednesday, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

Around 12:30 p.m., troopers learned that a North Slope Borough Police Department officer shot a man and asked for an investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said Robert Nash, 40, of Point Hope, had been shooting a rifle at people and buildings in the city.

A North Slope Borough police officer responded to Point Hope — a community of approximately 830 on the Chukchi Sea coast — and found Nash outside of the town, still armed with a rifle, according to the dispatch.

The officer told Nash to drop the gun but he refused and pointed it at the officer, according to the dispatch. The officer shot Nash in response.

Nash was given medical care at the Point Hope clinic but died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident and once that is complete, it will also be reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DOC 18 people in custody in 2022. Of those deaths seven were a result of...
‘I love you’: A grandson dies by suicide in DOC custody
It's an Alaskan tradition to get everyone excited for the summer fishing season - the first,...
Fit for a king: First Copper River king salmon of season arrives in Anchorage
Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Man convicted in Anchorage murder of man found in tote
Seward Highway file
Rollover crash closes Seward Highway for over an hour
Flooding in Glennallen on May 16, 2023.
‘Just water everywhere’: Glennallen residents react to massive flooding

Latest News

‘I love you’: A grandson dies by suicide in DOC custody
Guzzy Grubs: Seoul Casa
Hawaiian Voyaging Canoe Hōkūleʻa
Hawaii pays tribute to Alaska as Hōkūleʻa canoe prepares to launch from Juneau for 4-year voyage
Longtime Kenai sports radio voice, championship coach, dies at 66