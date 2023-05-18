Record heat in Southeast; 60s finally return to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Record warmth continues to build into Southeast Alaska, with today marking the fourth consecutive day of possible new records. Since Tuesday, five areas in Southeast have already reported new record highs:

Sitka tied the old record of 63 degrees, with the previous record coming in 1969.

Haines hit 78 degrees Tuesday, beating out the old record of 76 degrees set back in 2014.

Juneau hit a high of 73 degrees Wednesday, beating out the old record of 72 set back in 2014.

Ketchikan hit a record high of 77 on Wednesday, beating a 110-year-old record set back in 1913 of 72 degrees.

Today will likely add some additional records into the mix, as the Panhandle is set to warm into the mid to upper 70s. The only exception will be Sitka and Yakutat, which will have a heavy marine influence, therefore being several degrees cooler.

If you’re a fan of warmer and sunnier weather, now is your chance to get outside, as rain lifting from south to north will move in overnight. This will not only set the stage for the return to active weather, but daily highs will fall back into the 50s as early as Sunday.

Southcentral is also getting in on some of the warm action, although no records look to be in jeopardy. Our usual first 60-degree reading occurs around May 12, meaning this year we’ll be roughly a week later than expected. Even then, both today and tomorrow will be gorgeous for much of Southcentral, with increasing rain chances throughout the day Friday. The rain will primarily impact coastal regions of Southcentral, with inland areas likely staying drier as southeasterly winds kick in. It’s looking very likely that tomorrow could bring winds gusting anywhere from 30 to 40 mph across Southcentral.

Take advantage of what sun we’ll see, because starting tomorrow and lasting through most of next week, clouds make a return to the region. This will not only mean a chance for some daily showers, but afternoon highs will remain 5 to 10 degrees cooler.

Flooding from ice jams continues to remain a risk across the state, with at least three areas under a flood warning. It’s important to remember that even if the water appears open and moving, sheets of ice could still flow downstream. This means that ice jams and flooding are still possible. Remain vigilant, as break-up should slow down here within the next two weeks.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

