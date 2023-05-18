Roadtrippin’ 2023: Kenai River Lodge offers salmon fishing, relaxing views of river

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - For those looking for a place near the historic Kenai River that offers salmon fishing, a relaxing hangout to get a drink, and is located right in the heart of Soldotna, the Kenai River Lodge may be just the ticket.

The lodge rests right on the bank of the Kenai River and is specially catered to those fishing at the lodge.

“It’s a really great fishing place for people,” Owner Michell Dix said. ”Every room has a view of the river. And then we added the lounge in 2015.”

The lounge boasts a wide variety of mixed cocktails and has an outdoor section facing the river.

Out on the riverbank, there are several cutting tables, hooks for hanging fish, and grills to satisfy an angler’s needs.

