Roadtrippin’ 2023: Touring the Alaska Sealife Center

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Sealife Center is a cold-water marine research facility in Seward, drawing in hundreds of young minds from around the state each year.

It’s also Alaska’s only public aquarium and permanent marine mammal rehabilitation center for the state.

“It’s a nonprofit,” said Shannon Wolf, the center’s senior development and guest services manager. “And it’s focused on preserving and protecting Alaska’s marine ecosystems.”

The center has a wildlife response program that is used to rehabilitate stranded and injured animals and, in some cases, return them to the wild.

A wide variety of animals live at the center, including marine mammals in seals and sea lions, multiple bird and fish species, and even an octopus.

“One of the special things that people love to do here is go to our discovery touch pools, where they can touch some of the sea stars, sea anemones, and get their very own sea urchin hug,” Wolf said.

During the summer season, the Alaska Sealife Center is open all days of the week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

