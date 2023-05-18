Roadtrippin’ 2023: Veronica’s Cafe is the happening breakfast spot

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - One of Kenai’s most popular coffee shops is Veronica’s Cafe, located in Old Town Kenai.

It also happens to be situated in a 105-year-old log-built house in the Kenai Peninsula town.

“We have pretty much any kind of coffee that you want to have — we have approximately 40 different flavors that you can choose from, and we have wraps and sandwiches,” Veronica’s Owner Steve Pyfer said.

On top of that, Steve gets all his vegetables locally sourced in Kenai.

“Personally, I buy all the produce for it every day,” Pyfer said. “So we always have fresh food, fresh vegetables.”

The building was originally a home built in 1918, and in 1990, it was bought and turned into a cafe. Pyfer and his wife Kim bought the shop five years ago.

