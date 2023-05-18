Roadtrippin’ 2023: Veronica’s Cafe is the happening breakfast spot

One of Kenai’s most popular coffee shops is Veronica’s Cafe. Which happens to be in a 100-year-old log-built house in Historic Kenai.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - One of Kenai’s most popular coffee shops is Veronica’s Cafe, located in Old Town Kenai.

It also happens to be situated in a 105-year-old log-built house in the Kenai Peninsula town.

“We have pretty much any kind of coffee that you want to have — we have approximately 40 different flavors that you can choose from, and we have wraps and sandwiches,” Veronica’s Owner Steve Pyfer said.

On top of that, Steve gets all his vegetables locally sourced in Kenai.

“Personally, I buy all the produce for it every day,” Pyfer said. “So we always have fresh food, fresh vegetables.”

The building was originally a home built in 1918, and in 1990, it was bought and turned into a cafe. Pyfer and his wife Kim bought the shop five years ago.

Catch all the fun by the Alaska's News Source Roadtrippin' crew here!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's an Alaskan tradition to get everyone excited for the summer fishing season - the first,...
Fit for a king: First Copper River king salmon of season arrives in Anchorage
According to DOC 18 people in custody in 2022. Of those deaths seven were a result of...
‘I love you’: A grandson dies by suicide in DOC custody
Seward Highway file
Rollover crash closes Seward Highway for over an hour
Flooding in Glennallen on May 16, 2023.
‘Just water everywhere’: Glennallen residents react to massive flooding
Daniel Alex Rocero, 46, was convicted on Wednesday of second-degree murder, manslaughter and...
Man convicted in Anchorage murder of man found in tote

Latest News

FastCast May 18, 2023
FastCast May 18, 2023
If you’re looking for a place near the historic Kenai River for some salmon fishing, a place to...
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Kenai River Lodge offers salmon fishing, relaxing views of river
The Roadtrippin' crew heads to Seward, where they got a chance to get up close and personal...
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Touring the Alaska Sealife Center
Tom Cooper shows us his shop and how he creates his carvings at Alaska Horn and Antler
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Alaska Horn and Antler