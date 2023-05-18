Warmer over the next few days

May warmth is melting the snow and ice, but its still dry
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While major river systems are disgorging winter ice, it is still dry enough over the state for fire weather to be a concern.

A fire weather watch is in place over the Alaska Range and sections of the eastern Interior. Southeast winds will increase along with temperatures. Southeast winds could gust to 40 mph as temperatures climb to the 60s.

Flood warnings, watches and advisories extend from the eastern Interior to Northwest Alaska, where flooding hit Buckland on Wednesday, to the Kuskokwim River and delta.

The warmest spot in the state was Ketchikan with 76 degrees. The southeast Panhandle is likely to see even warmer weather tomorrow — 70s are likely and Petersburg could get up to 70 degrees.

The cold spot went to a couple of locations. Utqiagvik and Wainwright dropped to 17 degrees.

