Alaska DOT hosts workshop to solve Fairview pedestrian danger

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A public meeting to brainstorm possible solutions to the danger of the Gambell and Ingra streets corridor for Fairview residents was hosted by the Alaska Department of Transportation on Thursday.

The department says that it will compile all the information and comments gathered at the event and will look for common threads in suggestions, which it will then use in its final decision.

“All these people are so passionate about their neighborhood, you can tell they really care what happens. And that’s from a project manager’s perspective, the best type of folks that we could ever expect to work with,” said Department of Transportation Project Manager Galen Jones.

The neighborhood was the recipient of part of a national grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation earlier this year, getting $537,660 to help reconstruct and “revitalize” the community.

Aside from the danger the corridor causes, it’s also been noted to divide the neighborhood in a way that has damaged it in an economic and community sense.

“That really impacts livability,” Jones said. “It just impacts people’s desire to move to the neighborhood to stay in the neighborhood.”

Those who attended the meeting said they were most concerned with the danger that the vehicles pose to pedestrians, as the vehicles travel at a relatively high speed, and there is little space for pedestrians to travel.

“Our sidewalk’s incredibly narrow. They’re only four feet across, I think,” Fairview resident Janel Walton said. “There’s no separation between the road and the sidewalk, and so often times, when snow was getting plowed, it gets plowed directly onto the sidewalk.”

Walton further said that many pedestrians are forced to walk in the street when the sidewalks are covered as there is no other space for them to go.

S.J. Klein, vice president of the Fairview Community Council, said that he owns a commercial building on the corner of 15th Avenue and Gambell Street. Klein said in the past two years, his building has been hit by vehicles two separate times.

“I’d say people run the red light daily, and there’s an accident there weekly,” Klein said. “And every once in a while, a vehicle loses control and runs into my building.”

Klein said that the first time the building was hit was when a driver ran a red light and struck a city bus, which then ran into the building. The second incident was due to a driver falling asleep at the wheel before crashing into the establishment.

While the danger of the streets is the primary issue for most community members, they also say that the corridor splits the community apart.

“It really divides the community and creates this negative perception of like, okay, this is what Fairview is — really, it’s not,” Fairview resident Bryan Hawkins said. “There’s so many cultures and creeds and walks of life that live in this community.”

Jones also said that there will be another public meeting that is most likely to take place in the fall sometime this year, and that a final decision on how to move forward with the project will be made sometime next year.

Residents wishing to submit a comment to the Department of Transportation on this issue can do so on its website.

