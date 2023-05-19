Historic photos of 1964 earthquake donated to UAA/APU archives

By Eric Sowl
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We all save stuff because we believe it to be important. It might be a box of letters written by a grandfather to a grandmother during the war. Perhaps a stack of old photographs. Or a box of paperwork saved by a parent. It was important to them, so we hang onto it. But what if it is more important?

The Archives and Special Collections at the UAA/APU Consortium Library get donations on a regular basis. A quick phone call or email can help sort out if those items should be in an archive or remain in the attic. What really adds historical value to those items are the stories that go along with them. It gives the items context as to why they could be important.

A handful of old gas station maps might have little significance. But pair them up with a diary and photo album detailing how your parents used them when they packed up their lives and moved to Palmer from Florida over the new Alaska Highway, then they become significant.

Recently the archive received a donation of over 100 slides taken of the damage right after the 1964 earthquake. The slides are important but the real value came from the stories of the photographer who took the photos.

