Legislature passes budget in first day of special session

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Only one day of special session was needed for the Alaska House and Senate to come to an agreement for the 2024 fiscal year budget.

The special session was called at the end of the 33rd Legislature’s term on Wednesday after the House failed to concur with the budget passed earlier that day by the Senate.

President of the Senate Gary Stevens was glad to see the bicameral legislature come together for the benefit of Alaskans.

“This budget is not only reasonable, but it is also responsible,” Stevens said. “The hard work that members of Senate Finance did made it possible to find solutions to balance the budget and provide a path to pay back our savings, all without spending down our savings, which is commendable.”

The House and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy have been reached out to for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.