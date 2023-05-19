Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from going to Russia

Former President Barack Obama is among about 500 U.S. citizens banned from Russia.
Former President Barack Obama is among about 500 U.S. citizens banned from Russia.(Camerson Smith / White House)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — In response to a new round of U.S. sanctions, Russia announced Friday that it was banning 500 Americans from entering the country, including former President Barack Obama and comedian Stephen Colbert.

The list released by the foreign ministry did not specify complaints against each individual. But the ministry said the offenses included spreading Russophobia, supplying Ukraine with arms, and officials “who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called ‘storm of the Capitol.’”

The ban includes 45 members of the U.S. House, Sens. J.D. Vance, Katie Britt and Eric Schmitt, and former ambassadors to Russia John Tefft and Jon Huntsman.

The ministry said it had also denied a U.S. request for consular access to Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested in late March and charged with espionage. The ministry said that was in response to the United States denying visas to Russian journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to the United Nations last month.

The latest sanctions aimed at Russia include tighter restrictions on already-sanctioned people and companies involved in the war effort. The financial penalties have been primarily focused on sanctions evaders connected to technology procurement for the Kremlin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Police Lights
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Point Hope
Anchorage Police are investigating the scene of a homicide on Mumford Street in the city's...
Anchorage police investigating homicide in Mountain View neighborhood
According to DOC 18 people in custody in 2022. Of those deaths seven were a result of...
‘I love you’: A grandson dies by suicide in DOC custody
Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Man convicted in Anchorage murder of man found in tote
First Lady Jill Biden waves to the crowd during a stop in Bethel, Alaska, on May 17.
In landmark visit, First Lady Jill Biden heads to Bethel touting administration’s broadband internet efforts

Latest News

FILE - Jim Brown is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
Jim Brown: 1936-2023
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash...
Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath
FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021,...
Kia, Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit after a rash of thefts due to security flaw
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash...
Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath