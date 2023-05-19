Record warmth comes to an end in Southeast; Rain expected for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After four consecutive days of tying or setting new records, the heat wave for Southeast Alaska has come to an end.

Roughly a dozen new records were tied or set this week, with the warmest location being Klawock at 86 degrees. With the passage of a front and an increase in cloud coverage and rain, temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the days ahead. Even with the cooler weather, it will still be pleasant to get outside. You’ll just be dodging a few showers over the coming days, with daily highs staying in the mid to upper 50s.

Southcentral Alaska is also seeing temperatures cool by just a few degrees. This comes as a low continues to build south of Kodiak. While the main energy from that system will primarily impact Kodiak Island and the Alaska Peninsula, passing shortwaves will keep rain chances across coastal regions of Southcentral. While inland areas will also see an increase in cloud coverage, rain will be harder to come by. Most of this has to do with the little moisture that we do have to work with, along with windy southeasterly winds expected today. Parts of Southcentral could see winds in the 20 to 40 mph range, with the latter occurring in some of the higher elevations.

A slight chance for sprinkles will build inland overnight, with some hit-or-miss showers through the weekend. With more cloud coverage expected, it’s possible we’ll close out May with only a handful of 60-degree readings. So far we’ve only managed to officially climb to 60 degrees once this season.

Ice jam and flooding issues remain a threat across the state, as the main flooding situations begin to shift westward across Alaska. This comes as warmer conditions have led to nearly open water through the Interior with most of Western and Southwest Alaska beginning to see the ice rot. Ice Jam concerns will continue to be an issue for those along the Kuskokwim River, Buckland, and possibly something to watch for along the Kobuk River.

Enjoy the cooler weather for some, with parts of the Interior warming near 80 today.

Have a wonderful Friday!

