Roadtrippin’ 2023: Alaska’s first attempt to chronicle daily life

The Alaska's News Source Roadtrippin' crew heads to Sitka! Their first stop? The headquarters for the oldest newspaper in Alaska.
By Georgina Fernandez and Lex Yelverton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:58 PM AKDT
SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - Sitka is home to the first newspaper published in Alaska. In 1868, Thomas Murphy embarked on the first attempt at chronicle daily life in Alaska by hand-writing a newspaper he called the Sitka Times.

“Right after the transfer in 1867, a local entrepreneur started a newspaper which he wrote out by hand. He hired a couple of scribes, I guess you’d call them, and they would hand write a few pages of Sitka news,” Sitka Sentinel editor Thad Poulsen said.

Murphy was interested in the development of Alaska, so the paper was filled with advertisements and only a small amount of news. The paper ended up only running for four issues, but Murphy later brought in a printing press. Hal Spackman, executive director of the Sitka Historical Society, said that speaks to the creativity of Alaskans at the time.

“You know there wasn’t a press of any kind, someone had handwritten that thing and I don’t know how many copies he had out there, but it shows the struggles and ingenuity people had to use early on,” Spackman said.

