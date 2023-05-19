Roadtrippin’ 2023: Exploring the trails of the Tongass National Forest

SITKA Alaska (KTUU) - Don’t let Sitka’s mere 14 miles of road fool you into thinking there is limited area to explore.

The Tongass National Forest is the largest national forest in the country, and the the world’s largest temperate rainforest, and gives visitors and locals alike plenty of room to explore and play.

Experts recommend traveling in groups while hiking, and hikers should pack supplies such as water, first aid supplies and bear spray.

The Tongass also has the largest concentration of black bears in the world — with six bear viewing areas in the park — so experts say being bear aware on hikes is critical.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that if you encounter a bear to do the following: Do not run, remain calm, back away slowly while facing the bear, speak calmly, and make yourself appear larger by stretching out your arms and making loud noises. Small children should be carried, and know how to use bear spray.

