Roadtrippin’ 2023: Sampling a ‘taste’ of Sitka

Roadtrippin' 2023: Taste of Sitka walking tour dishes up history and local flavor
By Georgina Fernandez and Lex Yelverton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - Looking for taste of Sitka’s local flavor? Join Robert Purvis on one of his walking tours around downtown Sitka called Taste of Sitka.

“Taste of Sitka is a walking tour in downtown Sitka that provides visitors with an opportunity to learn about the history of Sitka from the perspective of the Tlingit and the Russians — ss well as get to taste of a couple of unique products made here in Sitka,” Purvis said.

Purvis started the tour six years ago, and says it keeps him both mentally and physically active.

Be sure to bring your best walking shoes for this adventure. The two-hour tour lets visitors get their steps in while Purvis guides them around numerous historical sites around downtown Sitka, including Baranof Castle Hill.

Purvis’s tours also make stops to meet Sitka entrepreneurs and buy Sitka-created goods. Those who complete a tour are provided with discounts to shop at local shops afterwards.

To book a tour with Taste of Sitka Seawalk Tour, reach out to Robert Purvis at 907-738-6574 or email robert@tasteofsitka.com.

