Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash

Firefighter being mourned throughout first responder community
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A volunteer firefighter in Mississippi died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck responding to a crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County.

The Seminary Police Department identified the first responder and firefighter on Facebook as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Allan, who happened to come up on the crash, also stopped to help, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. He was walking across the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 49 when he was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox that was going north.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Allan was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DOC 18 people in custody in 2022. Of those deaths seven were a result of...
‘I love you’: A grandson dies by suicide in DOC custody
It's an Alaskan tradition to get everyone excited for the summer fishing season - the first,...
Fit for a king: First Copper River king salmon of season arrives in Anchorage
Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Man convicted in Anchorage murder of man found in tote
Seward Highway file
Rollover crash closes Seward Highway for over an hour
Generic Police Lights
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Point Hope

Latest News

President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Zelenskyy to join G7 as leaders prepare to unveil new Russia sanctions
Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer...
7 killed in crash on Oregon interstate
Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
Almost a century before Alaska formally became a US State, the Russian flag was lowered on the...
Roadtrippin’ 2023: The birthplace of ‘modern day’ Alaska