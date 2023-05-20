Anchorage police arrest man following altercation

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, May 19, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon following an altercation in the Turnagain neighborhood of Anchorage.

Anchorage Police were called to a home near the intersection of West 30th Avenue and Turnagain Street after reports that a man pulled out a gun and fired it at another man following an argument.

Two people were taken into custody, and the man who was shot was treated for a gun shot wound that is not considered life-threatening.

The intersection of Turnagain and West 30th was closed while police investigated the scene, but it has since reopened.

