Athlete of the Week: South’s three-sport star Olivia Heartwell

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When I was notified South’s standout senior Olivia Heartwell was signing to play a college sport, I had no idea which one, because she excels in multiple for the Wolverines.

”Olivia had several offers. She had offers to play flag football, she even had an offer to play softball,” her mother said when she declared her intended school.

But ultimately, Heartwell knew where her heart lied.

“I really just chose basketball because it is a sport I have been playing since I was young, I used to play with my brothers and I just really liked it overall of all the sports I played.”

The three-time All-Cook Inlet Conference member is taking her talents to Shoreline Community College in Washington.

“She’s just really great about making players around her better,” said South Anchorage girls basketball head coach Larry Wilson, who coach Heartwell all four years. “She led our team in scoring, assists, blocks, charges, steals — she was definitely our MVP for sure.”

When not dominating the hardwood in the winters, Heartwell is the heartbeat of the Wolverines flag football team as the starting quarterback and team captain in the fall. Currently in the spring, she is the leftfielder of the softball team that is looking for it’s third straight championship.

”It definitely got me in shape,” Heartwell said with a laugh. “I never stopped playing any sport, so every other sport I would play would just get me in shape for the next one.”

But as much as an impact she made on the court or field, she also left her mark in the hallways of South Anchorage High School.

”She is definitely very beloved by all her peers, all her teachers, just about everyone in this building, so that speaks a lot about her character ... she is kind of the full package.” Wilson said.

”I hope to leave behind a voice that if you just keep on trying and trying and never give up, then you’ll accomplish what you want,” Heartwell said.

