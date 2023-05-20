Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars

Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In Canada, police are looking for a person who was caught on camera vandalizing more than 400 vehicles.

The acts happened at two car dealerships in Port Coquitlam, which is in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Police released security footage they say shows the suspect deliberately scratching the vehicles one at a time.

Police are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars. (Obtained by Coquitlam RCMP)

In a statement shared Wednesday, police said they received three reports between January and April about the “mass-keying incidents.”

Police believe the suspect is a woman between 40 and 50 years old with shoulder-length blonde hair who drives a 2008 to 2013 Ford Escape.

They estimate the damage at around 500,000 Canadian dollars.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police are investigating the scene of a homicide on Mumford Street in the city's...
Anchorage police investigating homicide in Mountain View neighborhood
Generic Police Lights
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Point Hope
According to DOC 18 people in custody in 2022. Of those deaths seven were a result of...
‘I love you’: A grandson dies by suicide in DOC custody
First Lady Jill Biden waves to the crowd during a stop in Bethel, Alaska, on May 17.
In landmark visit, First Lady Jill Biden heads to Bethel touting administration’s broadband internet efforts
Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Man convicted in Anchorage murder of man found in tote

Latest News

Roadtrippin' 2023: Fine dining Fairbanks-style at The Turtle Club
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Fairbanks-style fine dining at The Turtle Club
Several U.S. cities are working to absorb busloads of migrants being sent there from Texas.
Border crisis: Major cities see rising migrant arrivals
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’
Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars