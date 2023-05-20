Mat-Su neighbors grow frustrated over derelict properties, borough plans on steps to address issue

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The beauty of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is unmatched, but underneath the towering mountain range peaks lies a growing frustration for many valley residents — derelict properties.

When Jennifer Motes and her husband bought their Meadow Lakes home in December of 2020, they had no idea how much stuff was underneath the layers of snow on the property across the street until that following spring. It was a shock.

“We noticed that it was kind of abandoned, and we looked online and couldn’t really see who the owners were,” Motes said. “Then we saw someone here and talked to him and he told us that he was a friend of the former owner, and that he had passed away and that the property was in probate.”

Nearly two and a half years later, the junked cars and piles of garbage still remain on the property, in clear sight from the street Motes shares. She submitted a complaint through the borough’s problem reporter system but has yet to receive any correspondence back.

“It is disappointing,” Motes said. “The most disappointing thing is that our property taxes have gone up two years in a row, so we’re paying more money and seems like getting less services.”

Motes’ neighbor Rick Grabianowski resides on the adjoining side of the property. He said sometimes the wind will blow lighter trash into his property.

“As someone that sees it, it’s lousy,” Grabianowski said. “It reflects badly on the community.”

Both Motes and Grabianowski have seen people come in and out to attempt to clean up the property, but not much progress has been made.

Borough Manager Mike Brown said the assembly is making the issue of problem properties a priority, but it’s difficult to balance public nuisance with personal property rights.

“We’re starting to see that it’s just — it’s a pretty big problem,” Brown said. “We’re going to have to continue to chip away at it and look at what other solutions we can kind of couple together, and just make it better overall.”

At Tuesday’s Borough Assembly meeting, a board member from the Tanaina Community Council spoke about another problem property in their neighborhood, located just south of Meadow Lakes. According to the board member and another resident that testified, a property off Heather Way has been a huge source of frustration for people living in the surrounding area who have grown concerned over criminal activity.

“What they were coming in and voicing is this is beyond just the public nuisance. There’s junk and trash, [and] there’s a criminal element,” Brown said. “There’s a safety issue in terms of crime and prevention which, you know, goes beyond [the borough’s] authorities.”

After the Tanina Community Council member testified, Deputy Mayor Rob Yundt proposed the assembly set up a work session to confer with the public, community leaders, heads of community councils and the borough’s attorney to come up with potential solutions.

“I do believe this deserves a lot more attention,” Yundt said at the meeting.

Brown said that a work session will likely be set up in the August timeframe.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.