Remembering a 1991 dogsled race that united two nations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 1991, the Cold War was coming to an end. The border between Alaska and the Soviet Union had been closed for over 40 years, but the ice curtain was thawing.

Alaskans were excited to find ways to build bridges of friendship between the arctic neighbors. There was the Friendship Flight to Provideniya, the Alaska’s Governor’s trips to Russia on trade missions. And there was a dogsled race. In Russia they called it “Nadyezhda” — which means “Hope” in English.

Hope Race ‘91. A race that reached across the Bering Strait. A race about dogs, culture and friendship.

