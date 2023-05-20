Roadtrippin’ 2023: The Alaska Railroad celebrates its centennial year

This is a special year for the Alaska Railroad, which is celebrating its 100th year since completion.
By Ariane Aramburo and Mike Nederbrock
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This is a special year for the Alaska Railroad, which is celebrating its 100th year since completion.

As part of its centennial celebration, it’s important to understand the history behind how this transportation giant got started. Thirty-six years before Alaska was even a state, its transportation foundation was already being laid.

On July 15, 1923, the Alaska Railroad was completed when President Waren G. Harding hammered a golden spike into the track in Nenana. The railroad remained under federal ownership until 1985.

“The state of Alaska recognized the importance of this amazing piece of infrastructure in a state that is really very bereft of basic infrastructure, and purchased it for somewhere around $22 million, which I would characterize as the steal of the century,” said Bill O’Leary, Alaska Railroad Corporation President and CEO.

In May 1984, The Alaska Legislature authorizes Governor Bill Sheffield to negotiate with the...
In May 1984, The Alaska Legislature authorizes Governor Bill Sheffield to negotiate with the federal govern- ment to transfer Alaska Railroad ownership to the state.(Alaska Railroad Corporation)

From there, it was set up as an organization, meaning the railroad was now a state-owned corporation.

“It’s an entity separate and distinct from the state,” O’Leary explained. “The railroad’s liabilities are the railroads, they’re not the state’s liabilities. Railroad employees are not state employees. So it’s set up to act very similar to private enterprise.”

With more than 650 miles of track, the Alaska Railroad transports both freight and passengers year-round. It’s also the last full-service railroad and the last flag stop operation in the United States.

“We will stop for you if you wave the train down, which is really something, again, very unique to Alaska and to the Alaska railroad,” O’Leary said.

Fast forward to 2023; it’s a very exciting time for Alaskans, tourists, and even O’Leary, who grew up in Fairbanks and remembers the Alaska Railroad roaring through town.

“You could hear the train whistle, no matter where you were,” he said. “Just the acoustics being the Tanana Valley or whatever it was, but anyway, it was just always something that was there.”

Video Vault: Celebrating the Alaska Railroad's 100th anniversary

Passengers aboard have plenty to choose from. The coastal train takes folks from Anchorage to Seward, and passengers can go to Whittier on the Glacier Discovery or take the flagship Denali Star Train all the way to Fairbanks.

“We are blessed with the most amazing scenery in the world, so the place sells itself. There’s no doubt or question about that,” O’Leary said. “But I think for us, and part of our mission to the railroad, is to also provide an experience onboard for our guests — again, whether they’re visitors, whether they’re Alaskans, whoever they are — at this point, where they’re going to come and be not only blown away by the scenery, but also just blown away by the service.”

Over the years, the Alaska Railroad has proven to be a key piece of infrastructure for the state, and 100 years later, it’s still on the right track.

“It’s a big deal anywhere, it’s even a bigger deal in Alaska,” he said.

The Anchorage Museum has an exhibit called “All Aboard” that highlights the railroad’s history. It will be up until Feb. 18, 2024.

Roadtrippin’ 2023: Taking the Alaska Railroad from Anchorage to Talkeetna
Roadtrippin' 2023: Talkeetna to Denali on the Alaska Railroad
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Gold Star dining on the Denali Star
Find more Roadtrippin' 2023 adventures here!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police are investigating the scene of a homicide on Mumford Street in the city's...
Anchorage police investigating homicide in Mountain View neighborhood
Generic Police Lights
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Point Hope
According to DOC 18 people in custody in 2022. Of those deaths seven were a result of...
‘I love you’: A grandson dies by suicide in DOC custody
First Lady Jill Biden waves to the crowd during a stop in Bethel, Alaska, on May 17.
In landmark visit, First Lady Jill Biden heads to Bethel touting administration’s broadband internet efforts
Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Man convicted in Anchorage murder of man found in tote

Latest News

A property in Meadow Lakes has around a dozen junked vehicles and piles of trash on it.
Mat-Su neighbors grow frustrated over derelict properties, borough plans on steps to address issue
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Mat-Su neighbors grow frustrated over derelict properties, borough plans on steps to address issue
Garrett Elder is accused of defrauding Alaskans out of millions of dollars
Anchorage man accused of massive fraud scheme changes plea to guilty