Search for fallen climber on Denali underway

Friend believes death of experienced Denali climber an ‘accident’
Friend believes death of experienced Denali climber an ‘accident’
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A search has begun for a climber on Denali who fell from the 16,000 foot ridge on the West Buttress to Peters Glacier.

Rangers at Denali National Park and Preserve were notified about the fall around 2 a.m. Saturday by the climber’s partner. According to the report, at about 11 p.m. Friday, the two climbers were on the West Buttress above the fixed line, at approximately 16,000 feet.

According to a statement from the National Park Service, “The partner witnessed the fall from the ridge but could not access or see where the fallen climber came to rest.”

Rangers launched an aerial and ground search on Saturday, but clouds prevented the helicopter from accessing the fallen climber’s location.

The NPS statement says, “Mountaineering rangers are also conducting a ground search from Denali Base Camp at 14,000 feet.”

The search on the upper mountain will resume when the weather conditions improve.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Elder is accused of defrauding Alaskans out of millions of dollars
Anchorage man accused of massive fraud scheme changes plea to guilty
Anchorage Police are investigating the scene of a homicide on Mumford Street in the city's...
Anchorage police investigating homicide in Mountain View neighborhood
The outside of the capital building in Juneau, Alaska.
Legislature passes budget in first day of special session
Winona Fletcher
Court of Appeals orders resentencing in 1985 Winona Fletcher triple murder case
Dan Gensel is pictured here in an undated photo at the KSRM studios.
Longtime Kenai sports radio voice, championship coach, dies at 66

Latest News

Roadtrippin' 2023: Fine dining Fairbanks-style at The Turtle Club
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Fairbanks-style fine dining at The Turtle Club
Anchorage police arrest man following altercation
Anchorage police arrest man following altercation
Weekend flooding and fire weather concerns
Weekend flooding and fire weather concerns
Remembering a 1991 dogsled race that united two nations
Remembering a 1991 dogsled race that united two nations