Search for fallen climber on Denali underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A search has begun for a climber on Denali who fell from the 16,000 foot ridge on the West Buttress to Peters Glacier.

Rangers at Denali National Park and Preserve were notified about the fall around 2 a.m. Saturday by the climber’s partner. According to the report, at about 11 p.m. Friday, the two climbers were on the West Buttress above the fixed line, at approximately 16,000 feet.

According to a statement from the National Park Service, “The partner witnessed the fall from the ridge but could not access or see where the fallen climber came to rest.”

Rangers launched an aerial and ground search on Saturday, but clouds prevented the helicopter from accessing the fallen climber’s location.

The NPS statement says, “Mountaineering rangers are also conducting a ground search from Denali Base Camp at 14,000 feet.”

The search on the upper mountain will resume when the weather conditions improve.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

