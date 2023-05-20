Weekend flooding and fire weather concerns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s major river systems are in the midst of spring break-up and it has caused flooding for several rural communities.

A flood warning is up for Buckland in Northwest Alaska, where 85% of the village is reported to be flooded. Kwethluk is also under a flood warning heading into the weekend.

The middle Yukon River and Kuskokwim River are still seeing ice moving downstream. When the flow jams up, the water behind the jam starts to rise. Additional danger can come when the jam releases and a large volume of water and ice combined heads downstream, potentially threatening other riverside communities.

It was warm for the Interior, where temperatures hit the 70s and Fairbanks was the hot spot at 79 degrees. Kivalina was the cold spot with 20 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.