Human remains found near railroad tracks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The skeletal remains of a woman were found near the railroad tracks at about Mile 169 of the Parks Highway. According to a statement from Alaska’s State Troopers, Alaska Railroad staff reported discovering human remains in the woods near the tracks.

Troopers say the remains were found at what looks like a temporary camp site.

According to troopers, “Multiple forms of identification, belonging to Jennifer Bannon, age 52 of Oregon, were found at the site.” Bannon’s next of kin have been notified by Alaska State Troopers.

The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, said troopers.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.