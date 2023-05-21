Soldotna teacher arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna high school teacher was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor on Saturday, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Content Warning: This article contains information about alleged sexual assault that might be difficult for some readers.

Troopers say they received a report on April 3 that 34-year-old Nathaniel E. Erfurth had sexually abused a minor over multiple years. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Soldotna Major Crimes unit investigated the allegations and determined Erfurth had sexually abused a female juvenile multiple times while he was employed as a high school teacher in the Soldotna area between 2017 and 2019.

For the past two years, Erfurth has been serving as the Kenai Peninsula Education Association president and has not been teaching in the classroom.

Erfurth was remanded to Wildwood Pretrial Facility on one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in and one count of fourth-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Investigators say they did not find evidence Erfurth sexually abused any other minors, but those with additional information is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-262-4453.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, resources are available on the Alaska Children’s Alliance and Alaska Children’s Trust websites. To report abuse or neglect, call the state’s hotline at 1-800-478-4444 or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.