Anchorage science teacher named Alaska Teacher of the Year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage science teacher was named 2024 Alaska Teacher of the Year by the Department of Education and Early Development.

Catherine Walker, of Dimond High School, has taught at Dimond High School since 2017. Acting DEED Commissioner Heidi Teshner came to Dimond High on Friday to make the announcement.

“I feel like the luckiest teacher in the world, I love spending every day with my students and we definitely have had our challenges and sometimes things get a little chaotic and we don’t always have our best day but I just love them and I love what I do and I’m going to do it as long as I can,” Walker said.

A statement released by DEED says, “Walker creates a classroom environment focused on career-oriented problem solvers in the community with a focus on mental health through high expectations with interdisciplinary lessons.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy also commended on Walker, releasing a statement that read, “As a former teacher and administrator, I know how much of a difference it makes when a skilled teacher goes above and beyond for their students, and I’m thankful to have Ms. Walker teaching in Alaska.”

Walker will now be Alaska’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.