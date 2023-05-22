Colorado man killed in ATV crash near Butte

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, May 22, 2022.
By Paul Choate
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An ATV rider was found dead after a reported crash near the Jim Creek Recreational Campground, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers learned of an ATV crash at 8:19 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding troopers and EMS found 38-year-old Christopher Andersen, of Colorado, dead at the bottom of a 25-foot drop-off about 3 miles from the Jim Creek trailhead.

Troopers said Andersen was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, troopers said.

Andersen’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Human remains found near railroad tracks
Friend believes death of experienced Denali climber an ‘accident’
Fallen climber on Denali found alive
Garrett Elder is accused of defrauding Alaskans out of millions of dollars
Anchorage man accused of massive fraud scheme changes plea to guilty
The outside of the capital building in Juneau, Alaska.
Legislature passes budget in first day of special session
Winona Fletcher
Court of Appeals orders resentencing in 1985 Winona Fletcher triple murder case

Latest News

Anchorage science teacher named Alaska Teacher of the Year
A changing economy means Alaska’s jobs will change
A changing economy means Alaska’s jobs will change
Our Roadtrippin' crew started their morning with treats and tea at the Alpenglow Coffee House...
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Finding fun fairly close to home
Legislature passes budget in first day of special session