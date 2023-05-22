Colorado man killed in ATV crash near Butte

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An ATV rider was found dead after a reported crash near the Jim Creek Recreational Campground, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers learned of an ATV crash at 8:19 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding troopers and EMS found 38-year-old Christopher Andersen, of Colorado, dead at the bottom of a 25-foot drop-off about 3 miles from the Jim Creek trailhead.

Troopers said Andersen was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, troopers said.

Andersen’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

