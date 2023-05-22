Fairly seasonal, with clouds and showers for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunny skies away much of inland Southcentral this morning, with clouds already building for coastal regions. As a result of this, temperatures will be noticeably cooler for the coast, than surrounding areas. It’s likely that through the next few days, highs in Prince William Sound remain in the 40s.

While inland areas do remain on the drier side today, we’ll see a gradual increase in cloud coverage towards the late afternoon and early evening. This could bring a slight sprinkle chance to the region, however a combination of the lack of moisture and windy conditions will keep us dry. As for the winds, they will begin to increase after noon, with sustained winds out of the southeast of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph in higher elevations.

For coastal regions that see showers, less than .10″ looks likely through the day. The only exception will be Kodiak, where up to an inch of rain looks possible. Anchorage and surrounding areas will see the better opportunity for rain to move into the region into Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

While Southeast is staying on the drier side today, clouds will thicken up in the coming days with rain showers likely by Tuesday into Wednesday. Daily highs for Southeast will stay in the 50s and the 60s for much of this week.

Have a wonderful Monday!

