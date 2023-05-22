Illinois man dies after becoming stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats

HOPE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 20-year-old Illinois man died after getting stuck in the mud and becoming submerged in the incoming tide Sunday evening near Hope.

Alaska State Troopers said in a release that Zachary Porter died around 6:43 p.m. Sunday, less than an hour after troopers got the call he had become stuck in the tidal mudflats off the Kenai Peninsula coastal community of Hope.

Troopers said rescue teams from the Hope Sunrise Fire Department and Girdwood Fire Department attempted to rescue Porter but were unsuccessful. Troopers said he was “submerged by the incoming tide.” According to tide tables, low tide in that area of Turnagain Arm was reported at 4:02 p.m., while high tide was at 9:44 p.m.

Porter’s body was recovered at around 6 a.m. Monday, according to troopers, and next of kin have been notified.

