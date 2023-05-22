Road Trippin’ 2023: An E-Bike tour through Talkeetna

By Dave Allgood
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dave Allgood visited Talkeetna Gear Shop in Talkeetna, Alaska. He, along with photojournalist, Mike Nederbrock took the self-guided E-Bike tour. Which, as Dave and Mike found out, is a wonderful way to meander in and around the unique town of Talkeetna at your own pace.

For more on the Talkeetna Gear Shop visit their website, TalkeetnaGearshop.com

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend believes death of experienced Denali climber an ‘accident’
Fallen climber on Denali found
Garrett Elder is accused of defrauding Alaskans out of millions of dollars
Anchorage man accused of massive fraud scheme changes plea to guilty
Alaska State Troopers badge
Human remains found near railroad tracks
Anchorage police arrest man following altercation
Anchorage police arrest man following altercation
The outside of the capital building in Juneau, Alaska.
Legislature passes budget in first day of special session

Latest News

Road Trippin' 2023: Checking out Talkeetna on an e-bike
Alaska State Troopers badge
Human remains found near railroad tracks
It's the 44th annual Heart Run in Anchorage.
2023 Heart Run
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company
Roadtrippin’ 2023: The Great Alaskan Bowl Company