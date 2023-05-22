Road Trippin’ 2023: An E-Bike tour through Talkeetna

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dave Allgood visited Talkeetna Gear Shop in Talkeetna, Alaska. He, along with photojournalist, Mike Nederbrock took the self-guided E-Bike tour. Which, as Dave and Mike found out, is a wonderful way to meander in and around the unique town of Talkeetna at your own pace.

For more on the Talkeetna Gear Shop visit their website, TalkeetnaGearshop.com

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.