ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s not difficult to find fun in Alaska. Tracy Sinclare, Melissa Frey and Jackie Purcell decided to turn a “road trip” into a “girls trip” and found the perfect location just south of Anchorage. Of course, the vital start to the day... stopping by a coffee shop for tea and treats.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.