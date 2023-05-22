Roadtrippin’ 2023: Tapping and tasting Alaska-made birch syrup in Talkeetna

Roadtrippin' 2023: Tapping and tasting Alaska-made birch syrup in Talkeetna
By Dave Allgood
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Roadtrippin’ crew visited Alaska Birch Syrup & Wild Harvest in Talkeetna to get a behind-the-scenes look at how birch syrup is made.

Dave Allgood trekked into the Alaska woods to see how sap is harvested — two methods include the old school way and the “new” way — and how it is then cooked down to the rich brown raw product that becomes the gourmet Alaska Pure Birch Syrup.

Dulce and Michael East, who own the business, have been tapping and making their birch syrup since 1990. They’ve gone from tapping just 200 trees a season to the now 11,000–plus trees they use to collect birch sap.

The Roadtrippin’ crew not only followed the process from trees to cooking, but got a little insight into the incredibly short window they have to collect sap and the frenetic pace and energy needed to process as much and as fast as they can within a three-week period.

And of course, Dave got to taste test the finished product, the uniquely Alaskan birch syrup!

For more on this Talkeetna landmark, visit the Alaska Birch Syrup & Wild Harvest website.

Road Trippin’ 2023: An E-Bike tour through Talkeetna

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend believes death of experienced Denali climber an ‘accident’
Fallen climber on Denali found alive
Alaska State Troopers badge
Human remains found near railroad tracks
Garrett Elder is accused of defrauding Alaskans out of millions of dollars
Anchorage man accused of massive fraud scheme changes plea to guilty
The outside of the capital building in Juneau, Alaska.
Legislature passes budget in first day of special session
Anchorage police arrest man following altercation
Anchorage police arrest man following altercation

Latest News

The Sanctioned Camps Community Task Force met on Sunday to determine possible locations for...
Task force looking into possible private land option for sanctioned homeless camps
Roadtrippin' 2023: Tapping and tasting Alaska-made birch syrup in Talkeetna
Roadtrippin' 2023: Tapping and tasting Alaska-made birch syrup in Talkeetna
Fairly seasonal, with clouds and showers for Southcentral
Human remains found near railroad tracks