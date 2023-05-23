Daily showers for Southcentral, with flooding still ongoing across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It may be the last day of school, but the weather feels anything like summer. Thanks to overcast skies and a chance for some rain showers today, many areas will stay in the low to mid 50s for highs. The only exception will be the Mat-Su Valley and Copper River Basin, which should manage to warm in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Widespread rain continues to impact coastal regions of Southcentral, with the heaviest rain looking to remain fixated on Western Prince William Sound. While no significant accumulation looks likely, it’s possible Whittier could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Lighter amounts will be elsewhere, with Anchorage and surrounding areas seeing less than .10 of an inch. It’s very likely that we could even see less than .05″ of rain.

Daily showers stay with us through this week, as a series of lows move into the Gulf of Alaska. While system number one looks to bring the best chance of rain tonight into Wednesday, the next system that bears watching will move out of the Northern Pacific Ocean into the Gulf of Alaska. This storm will bring widespread rain and winds to Southeast by Thursday, with an uptick in rain across Southcentral into Friday. This trend of wet weather could bring some passing showers to the region for Memorial Day as well.

Meanwhile, across the rest of the state, ice jams continue to remain a concern. While many of the rivers through the Interior remain open, the runs of ice have shifted into Western and Southwest Alaska. Russian Mission is dealing with flooding, with a flood warning in effect until noon today. Even after the flood warning expires, a rapid increase in rising water is likely until all runs of ice have left the region.

Snow melt is also leading to some flooding for parts of the Interior, which remain under a flood watch for the next few days.

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday!

