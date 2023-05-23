Mat-Su Education Association votes to go on strike

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, May 22, 2022.
By Elinor Baty
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Education Association has voted to go on strike. This comes after more than 90% of certificated employees voted “yes” to approve the strike.

According to NEA-Alaska, a union consisting of more than 12,000 public education employees, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District offered a “last best offer” to the association instead of continuing to bargain on contracts to reach an agreement.

Among the disagreements, NEA-Alaska says educators are upset that the district is insisting they switch their health insurance provider over to Premera Blue Cross instead of allowing them to stay with an Alaska-based health insurance provider.

“This vote clearly shows that Mat-Su educators are united in their opposition to what the District has imposed,” said Vicki Hewitt, president of MSEA. “Our goal for over a year has been to find common ground with the District and reach a settlement that moves our schools in a positive direction.”

If a settlement is not reached, MSEA will strike sometime in the fall of 2023.

The MSBSD released the following statement on Monday following the vote:

“MSEA’s vote was anticipated and does not change the District’s interest in continued negotiations towards a mutually agreeable settlement. The District has tried its utmost to achieve an agreed upon CBA which includes the engagement of a transparent and accountable health insurance provider. The District remains committed and willing to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement with MSEA and remains open to scheduling discussions.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Human remains found near railroad tracks
Friend believes death of experienced Denali climber an ‘accident’
Fallen climber on Denali found alive
Garrett Elder is accused of defrauding Alaskans out of millions of dollars
Anchorage man accused of massive fraud scheme changes plea to guilty
The outside of the capital building in Juneau, Alaska.
Legislature passes budget in first day of special session
Winona Fletcher
Court of Appeals orders resentencing in 1985 Winona Fletcher triple murder case

Latest News

A tour of Kincaid Park shows Alaska’s vital military history during the Cold War
A tour of Kincaid Park shows Alaska’s vital military history during the Cold War
Anchorage science teacher named Alaska Teacher of the Year
A tour of Kincaid Park shows Alaska’s vital military history during the Cold War
A tour of Kincaid Park shows Alaska’s vital military history during the Cold War
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Colorado man killed in ATV crash near Butte