Roadtrippin’ 2023: Checking out the Girdwood food trucks with Guzzy Grubs
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roadtrippin’ in Girdwood leaves plenty of options for entertainment. Tracy Sinclare stopped by the Girdwood Brewery to check out the food trucks that are parked out back and joining her on the culinary adventure is Ryan Guzman, host of Chow Down with Guzzy Grubs on Alaska’s News Source’s digital platforms and guzzygrubs on TikTok.

