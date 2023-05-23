Roadtrippin’ 2023: A day at the Alyeska Nordic Spa

By Melissa Frey
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Our Roadtrippin’ crew is making its way across Alaska, but this trip is a little closer to home.

Melissa Frey, Jackie Purcell and Tracy Sinclare went on a girls’ day trip to Girdwood, which included a lot of great food, shopping and of course time at the Alyeska Nordic Spa.

The spa is nestled under the forest canopy, adjacent to the Alyeska Tram. It proved to be a destination for relaxation and healing with a time to connect.

