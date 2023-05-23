Roadtrippin’ 2023: Dinner at Jack Sprat, a perfect end to a day trip to Gridwood

By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Our Roadtrippin’ crew is showing that you don’t have to travel far to have a good time and try some great Alaskan food.

Melissa Frey, Tracy Sinclare and Jackie Purcell finish up their girls’ day trip to Girdwood with dinner at Jack Sprat.

With both alpine and sunset views, Jack Sprat has been a Girdwood staple for more than 20 years.

From locally crafted brews to fresh seafood and homemade pasta, the menu is packed with Alaska gems and local finds.

