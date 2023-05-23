Roadtrippin’ 2023: The Girdwood Center for the Visual Arts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roadtrippin’ across Alaska continues, and we took a girls’ trip! I went to Girdwood with Melissa Frey and Tracy Sinclare and branched off to take in an artist’s view of the Last Frontier. The Girdwood Center for the Visual Arts is a gallery that stocks a wide array of Alaska-themed gifts. The artist co-op caters to residents and tourists over the summer months. I even picked up a few items that I could not resist! Check it out!

