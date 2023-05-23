Spring flooding disaster assistance registration to open for impacted Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Spring flooding across Alaska has led to a formal disaster declaration across the state.

The declaration means residents should have an easier time getting help to recover from spring floods that have decimated portions of rural towns and villages across Alaska.

Registration for individual assistance for the 2023 spring flooding disaster will open on Wednesday, May 24.

When registration opens, those in need of assistance can call the disaster assistance hotline at 1-844- 445-7131 to register over the phone or head to the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s website.

The areas in the state that have been declared a state disaster emergency include:

Alaska Gateway (including the community of Eagle)

Yukon Flats (including Circle)

Copper River (including Glenallen)

Kuspuk (including Crooked Creek)

Northwest Arctic Borough (including Buckland, Kobuk, and Noatak)

Iditarod Regional Educational Attendance Area (including McGrath)

Lower Kuskokwin REAA (including Kwethluk)

Lower Yukon REAA (Including St. Mary’s and potentially others)

The state said in a release that flooding conditions still persist around the state, with the worse conditions in Ruby, Russian Mission, Fort Yukon, Tanana, and Glennallen. The state said one section of the Copper River lost 30 feet of riverbank, where three unoccupied houses were located.

