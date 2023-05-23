Weather Lab: Ocean View students show all they’ve learned about weather this year
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visits the third grad classroom where meteorology has been a main science topic.
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s Weather Source Mobile Weather Lab is still making its rounds before the school year ends, checking out Ocean View Elementary School this week.
These third graders have been studying the water cycle, learning all about snowflakes, and even tracking the weather conditions in South Anchorage. They were most proud to share what they’ve learned about clouds.
Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.