Weather Lab: Ocean View students show all they've learned about weather this year

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visits the third grad classroom where meteorology has been a main science topic.
Weather Lab: Ocean View students share what they've learned this year
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s Weather Source Mobile Weather Lab is still making its rounds before the school year ends, checking out Ocean View Elementary School this week.

These third graders have been studying the water cycle, learning all about snowflakes, and even tracking the weather conditions in South Anchorage. They were most proud to share what they’ve learned about clouds.

