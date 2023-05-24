Anchorage Assembly pushes off decision on sanctioned homeless camps

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been more than three weeks since the city’s largest homeless shelter closed.

Monday, a resolution was presented to the Anchorage Assembly by the Sanctioned Camps Community Task Force that would establish five homeless camps with amenities. Those amenities would possibly include dumpsters, portable bathrooms, clean water, and offices.

By Tuesday, the Assembly voted not to add the plan to their regular agenda with members saying they needed more time before making a decision.

Kevin Cross was one of the Assembly members who voted against adding the task force’s plan to the Assembly agenda.

“I realize it’s time-sensitive, but at the same time — at least my district about choked,” Cross said. “So, I would say that a work session, so that we can collect ourselves and make sure we get at least our community councils engaged in why we’re doing this and what it is and the necessity of it, I think is warranted.”

Caroline Storm, who is part of the task force that presented the Sanctioned Camps plan, said she’s disappointed the plan didn’t get voted into Tuesday’s agenda.

“I think a lot of intelligent people put a lot of work into that resolution and I think it’s just disingenuous for the Assembly to say they just didn’t have time to look at it,” Storm said. “The situation’s been ongoing for years.”

The Assembly could formally pick up the resolution at its next regular meeting on June 6. It could also be picked up in a special meeting before that time, Assembly Member Felix Rivera said.

