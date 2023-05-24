APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras

Voters already approved money for body cams and other technology in 2021
FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
By David Bernknopf and Mike Mason
Published: May. 24, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A deal has been reached between the Anchorage Police Department and the union representing police officers to begin using officer-worn body cameras.

Discussions over exactly what rules would apply in the deployment and use of body cameras and their recordings have been ongoing for about two years since Anchorage voters approved funding for the cameras and other technology.

The Alaska Black Caucus and the Northern Justice Project filed a lawsuit against the municipality in April over the slow pace of the talks. One day later, police Chief Michael Kerle released a new draft policy regarding body worn cameras. Kerle said the policy remained subject to change depending on arbitration with the police union, which wasn’t expected to take place until the Fall.

The head of the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association Darryl Evans, as well as Assembly member Kameron Perez-Verdia confirmed the deal Wednesday, but neither provided any details.

“What I know is that an announcement’s coming out soon,” Perez-Verdia said.

Perez-Verdia is co-chair of the Assembly’s Public Safety Committee of the Whole. He says the union and the police department have finally come to a resolution on the policy.

“So I hope to hear an announcement soon,” Perez-Verdia said. “And we know that we’re going to select a vendor soon and get those cameras out on the streets and get them used.”

A statement with more information is expected soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

