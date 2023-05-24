Roadtrippin’ 2023: Does Homer have the best restaurants in Alaska?

Roadtrippin' 2023: Homer Eats
By Joe Cadotte
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Sitka Sound king salmon smoked with alderwood served with baked brie, house preserves, blistered Shishito peppers — that was one dish.

Blackened rockfish over au gratin potatoes, asparagus, pesto and sweet carrot puree — that was another dish.

A salmon bowl with miso dressing — that was yet another dish.

Those weren’t all the culinary works of art that Joe Cadotte and Kim Daehnke got to try on their Roadtrippin’ adventures in Homer. They can’t really say if Homer truly has the best restaurants in Alaska — because they’re not food critics — but they’re probably still full.

Check out all the fun adventures in this year's Roadtrippin' series!

